USD/CAD fluctuates in tight range below 1.3200 ahead of FOMC

- Crude oil's rebound helped CAD recover its losses against USD.
- US Dollar Index stays above 98 on Wednesday.
- FOMC is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.
After rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3206 on Tuesday, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and closed the day in the negative territory as the decisive recovery witnessed in crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive CAD find demand. With the market action turning subdued ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcements, the pair is consolidation Tuesday's losses and was last seen trading at 1.3177, adding 0.16% o a daily basis.
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which erased nearly 8% in the last ten days on heightened fears over the negative effect of the coronavirus on oil demand, rose more than 2% on Tuesday and has been moving sideways near $54 since the start of the day on Wednesday.
Eyes on FOMC
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying above the 98 handle and not allowing the pair to turn south. Later in the day, the FOMC will release its policy statement and Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering his comments on the policy outlook in a press conference.
Previewing this event, "it is too early for the Fed to react to the recent sell-off. During the Q&A session at the press conference starting 20:30 CET, Powell is likely to be asked about his views on the recent development but we expect him to state that it is one of the risks the Fed is monitoring," said Danska Bank analysts. "In other words, the Fed is probably not going to strike a dovish tone given the labour market continues to tighten and private consumption growth remains solid.”
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3063
|Daily SMA50
|1.3145
|Daily SMA100
|1.3179
|Daily SMA200
|1.3232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
