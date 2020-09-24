USD/CAD flirts with six-week highs just shy of 1.3400

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD looks to build on Wednesday’s rally.
  • Dollar strength, oil price-weakness remain supportive.
  • Focus shifts to the US macro news, Day 3 of Powell’s testimony.

The USD/CAD pair extends its bullish consolidative mode just shy of the 1.3400 level so far in Thursday’s Asian trading, taking cues from the US dollar price action.

The spot refreshed six-week highs at 1.3394 in early trades, courtesy of the renewed weakness in oil prices. WTI hit fresh session lows at $39.13, as oil demand concerns returned to the fore amid a faltering economic recovery in the US and Europe.

The coronavirus resurgence has cast a shadow on the post-pandemic nascent recovery world-wide, especially after new restrictions and localized lockdowns reimposed in the UK and Europe. Therefore, investors scurried for safety in the US dollar, fuelling its haven demand across the board.

The resource-linked Loonie remains undermined by the oil-price weakness while persistent US dollar strength helps keep the buoyant tone intact around the major. The US dollar index sits at the highest levels in eight weeks near 94.40.

Attention now turns towards the US Jobless Claims and Housing data for fresh trading impetus. The US dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will remain the key drivers behind the pair’s price action.

Also, of note remains the third day of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony after he pushed for fiscal stimulus a day before. Powell is due to testify on the CARES Act before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday.

USD/CAD: Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3389
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3167
Daily SMA50 1.3264
Daily SMA100 1.3476
Daily SMA200 1.3523
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3387
Previous Daily Low 1.3294
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.333
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3325
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3417
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3448
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD renews two-month lows near 0.7050

AUD/USD renews two-month lows near 0.7050

AUD/USD refreshes two-month lows near 0.7050, having stalled its bounce around 0.7075 region. The US dollar appears to have regained poise amid tepid market mood. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground ahead of US data, Powell Day 3. 

AUD/USD News

Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back

Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back

Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.

Gold News

USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s

USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s

USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.

USD/JPY News

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.

Oil News

Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?

Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?

Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures