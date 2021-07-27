USD/CAD flirts with daily tops, just below 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD caught fresh bids during the early North American session amid a modest USD bounce.
- COVID-19 jitters took its toll on the risk sentiment and helped offset disappointing US macro data.
- Concerns about slowing fuel demand undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early North American dip to mid-1.2500s and rallied back to the top end of its daily trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2585 region, up 0.3% for the day.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its intraday gains amid a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders data, undermined the USD and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the risk-off impulse in the markets acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and assisted the USD/CAD pair to regain positive traction. The global risk sentiment remained fragile amid worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Investors now seem worried that the ongoing spread of COVID-19 could derail the global economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and also fueled concerns about slowing global fuel demand, which weighed on crude oil prices.
This was seen as a key factor that dented demand for the commodity-linked loonie and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. It, however, remains to be seen if the bulls are able to capitalize on the move and reclaim the 1.2600 mark.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Next on tap is the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, though the focus remains on the FOMC policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.259
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2508
|Daily SMA50
|1.2303
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2591
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2525
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
