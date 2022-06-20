  • USD/CAD retreated further from the YTD high touched on Friday amid modest USD weakness.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations and recession fears might continue to act as a tailwind for the buck.
  • Sliding crude oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit deeper losses for the major.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new week and moved further away from the fresh YTD peak, around the 1.3075 region touched on Friday. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen flirting with the daily low, around the 1.2985 region.

The Fed forecasted the rate to decline to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.5% over the long run from the anticipated 3.8% in 2023, which was seen as a key factor behind the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, concerns that a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed would pose challenges to the US economic growth kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair, though any meaningful downside seems elusive.

Crude oil prices languished near a one-month low amid worries that the softening global economic growth would temper fuel demand. This could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Furthermore, acceptance that the Fed would hike interest rates at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation favours the USD bulls. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair and warrants caution for bearish traders.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, traders will take cues from a scheduled speech by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, which might influence the USD. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair amid relatively lighter trading volumes on the back of a holiday in the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2989
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.3038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2745
Daily SMA50 1.2768
Daily SMA100 1.2717
Daily SMA200 1.2671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2939
Previous Weekly High 1.3079
Previous Weekly Low 1.2774
Previous Monthly High 1.3077
Previous Monthly Low 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2993
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2958
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3237

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

