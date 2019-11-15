USD/CAD finds support ahead of 1.3200, turns flat near 1.3250

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI continues to trade below $57 on Friday.
  • Retail sales in the US increased more than expected in October.
  • US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above the 98 handle.

The USD/CAD pair started the last day of the week under modest bearish pressure and fell to a daily low of 1.3217 but didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses as the lack of significant fundamental drivers allows the pair to move technically. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3245. 

Crude oil prices, which usually impact the commodity-sensitive CAD's market valuation, stay indecisive on Friday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate moving sideways below the $57 mark and make it difficult for the pair to find direction.

DXY extends consolidation above 98

On the other hand, the data from the US on Friday showed that retail sales in October increased by 0.3% to come in slightly better than the market expectation of 0.2% but was largely ignored by the participants. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 98.10.

Later in the session, the Federal Reserve's Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization data will be looked upon for fresh impetus but are unlikely to cause the pair, which remains on track to finish the week flat, to react sharply. 

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3241
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.3208
Daily SMA100 1.32
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures