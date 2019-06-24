USD/CAD extends slide below 1.32 amid rising oil prices, weak USD

- On Monday, WTI rose above $58 for the first time in June.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stage a meaningful recovery.
- Coming up: Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index.
The USD/CAD pair, which erased nearly 180 pips last week, started the new week under a modest pressure and broke below the 1.32 mark. As of writing, the pair was down 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.3185.
The lack of developments that could deescalate the situation in the Middle East continues to support crude oil prices, and the commodity-sensitive loonie, as investors price possible supply disruptions. Although the U.S. special representative Hook earlier today said that President Trump was "very willing to sit down with Iran" it was largely ignored by the market participants. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading a little below $58, adding 0.5% on the day.
On the other hand, investors don't yet seem to be willing to help the greenback recover the losses it suffered following last week's dovish Fed remarks and disappointing data releases. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing a 67.7% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut and a 32.3% chance of a 50 basis points rate cut.
Later in the session, the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. However, ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech on Tuesday, investors could opt out to remain on the sidelines, paving the way for the extension of the consolidation phase. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.07% on the day at 96.02.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3409
|Daily SMA100
|1.3356
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD bounces-back towards monthly tops near 1.2770
The GBP/USD pair stalled the corrective slide near 1.2725 region and now resumes its advance towards monthly tops of 1.2767, as the US dollar slips again amid falling Treasury yields on mounting US-Iran tensions.
USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark. Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.