USD/CAD extends rebound to fresh daily highs above 1.2730

- USD/CAD gained traction after breaking above 1.2700 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index is posting strong daily gains, closes in on 90.00.
- Crude oil prices rise for the third straight day.
The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet around 1.2680 during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.43% on the day at 1.2731.
DXY preserves bullish momentum ahead of key US data
The broad-based USD strength on Thursday seems to be fueling USD/CAD's climb on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 8% on Wednesday as investors started to price in more government spending amid imminent Democratic majority in the US Senate. The US Dollar Index (DXY) capitalized on soaring bond yields and closed in the positive territory after slumping to a multi-year low of 89.20. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.42% at 89.90.
Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM's Services PMI report. International Merchandise Trade data from Canada will be released as well.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices continue to push higher for the third straight day on Thursday and helping the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses for the time being. On Wednesday, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that their top priority will be sending $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans, which is seen as a factor that can boost the energy demand. The barrel of West Texas ıntermediate is currently trading at $50.65, rising 0.28% on a daily basis.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2727
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2777
|Daily SMA50
|1.2933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3067
|Daily SMA200
|1.3382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.