USD/CAD extends rebound to fresh daily highs above 1.2730

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD gained traction after breaking above 1.2700 on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index is posting strong daily gains, closes in on 90.00.
  • Crude oil prices rise for the third straight day.

The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet around 1.2680 during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.43% on the day at 1.2731.

DXY preserves bullish momentum ahead of key US data

The broad-based USD strength on Thursday seems to be fueling USD/CAD's climb on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 8% on Wednesday as investors started to price in more government spending amid imminent Democratic majority in the US Senate. The US Dollar Index (DXY) capitalized on soaring bond yields and closed in the positive territory after slumping to a multi-year low of 89.20. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.42% at 89.90.

Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM's Services PMI report. International Merchandise Trade data from Canada will be released as well.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices continue to push higher for the third straight day on Thursday and helping the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses for the time being. On Wednesday, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that their top priority will be sending $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans, which is seen as a factor that can boost the energy demand. The barrel of West Texas ıntermediate is currently trading at $50.65, rising 0.28% on a daily basis. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2727
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2777
Daily SMA50 1.2933
Daily SMA100 1.3067
Daily SMA200 1.3382
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2724
Previous Daily Low 1.263
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2532
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2813

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

