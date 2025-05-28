USD/CAD extends gains above 1.3800 with all eyes on the FOMC minutes

- The US Dollar remains firm, drawing support from the positive US Consumer Confidence data and easing trade war fears.
- The CAD remains on the defensive amid lower Oil prices and hopes of further BoC cuts.
- Later today, the tone of the FOMC minutes is likely to confirm the US Dollar’s near-term direction.
The US Dollar is showing a moderate advance on Wednesday, extending gains after Tuesday’s rebound. Upbeat US Consumer Confidence data and easing fears about trade wars are supporting the Greenback, with the release of the Fed minutes on focus.
The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence reading beat expectations on Wednesday with a 12.3 point rebound to a 98.0 reading, after having deteriorated steadily during the last five months, on the back of tariff uncertainty.
Upbeat US data sends debt fears to the background
The same survey revealed improving expectations on income, business conditions, and employment, while the percentage of consumers fearing an economic recession in the next 12 months declined, compared to the previous month.
These figures offset a significant decline in US Durable Goods orders, which fell by 6.3% in April, on the back of lower demand for aircraft. Likewise, the risk-on sentiment pushed government debt fears to the back seat, at least for now.
The Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, remains on the defensive, with Oil prices ticking lower, weighed by expectations that OPEC+ countries will increase supply from July. Furthermore, last week’s data strengthened the case for further BoC easing in June, adding selling pressure on the Loonie.
Today, the focus is on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, which are expected to shed some more light on the bank’s upcoming monetary policy decisions. The tone of the minutes is likely to determine the US Dollar’s reaction until Friday’s PCE inflation release.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1350 as US Dollar recovery fizzles
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1350 in Wednesday's European session. The pair capitalizes on the fading US Dollar recovery as attention turns to the Fedspeak and FOMC Minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is trimming losses while challenging 1.3500 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar loses its recovery momentum, allowing the pair to regain some ground amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Markets remain wary of trade headlines ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold price retains positive bias and refreshes daily top; holds above $3,300 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price looks to build on modest intraday gains and climbs to a fresh daily peak, around the $3,323-3,324 area during the first half of the European session. Despite the recent trade optimism, investors remain on edge amid the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks.
Cardano Price Forecast: Triangle fallout looms ahead of ADA ETF deadline
Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.74 with a pullback of over 1% at press time on Wednesday, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to decide on the Grayscale ADA Exchange Traded Fund on Thursday.
Tariff tango turns risk on rumba: Wall Street rips on the reversal
Wall Street came back from the long weekend not just rested, but revved. Traders hit their desks Tuesday morning like sprinters out of the blocks, still shaking off the BBQ smoke and armed with a pent-up cocktail of cash, FOMO, and a headline they’ve seen before—only shinier.