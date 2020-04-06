USD/CAD erases nearly 100 pips on Monday, steadies around 1.4100

- US Dollar Index struggles to find direction on Monday.
- WTI remains on track to post heavy losses.
- BoC says business confidence deteriorates in first quarter.
Despite the poor performance of crude oil prices on Monday, the CAD gathered strength against the USD and dropped to a daily low of 1.4085. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.4112, down 0.63%, or 90 pips, on the day.
CAD ignores WTI selloff
The upbeat market mood seems to be helping the loonie disregard the sharp drop in crude oil prices and find demand. After the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday over the weekend, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) started to erase last week's recovery gains.
The uncertainty regarding a new OPEC+ output cut deal continues to weigh on WTI, which was last seen erasing 9.5% on the day at $26.05.
Meanwhile, global equity indexes' decisive rebound on signs of a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus fatalities and infections in most affected regions seem to be helping risk-sensitive currencies outperform the greenback. After adding more than 2% last week, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet near the 100.60 handle on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Canada in its quarterly Business Outlook Survey noted that the business confidence was already deteriorating in the first quarter even before concerns over the coronavirus outbreak intensified.
"Firms are taking a wait-and-see approach on capital expenditures; almost all firms in tourism and food-service cutting back on renovations and purchases of machinery and equipment etc. to preserve cash," the BoC added. However, the CAD didn't have a difficult time preserving its strength despite these remarks.
On Tuesday, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data from the US and Ivery Purchasing PMI data from Canada will be featured in the economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0093
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4123
|Daily SMA50
|1.3622
|Daily SMA100
|1.3385
|Daily SMA200
|1.3293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4094
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3983
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4175
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
