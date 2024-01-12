USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3380 as Crude prices rise, US, UK attacks on Houthis

- USD/CAD retraces its recent gains as Crude prices continue to gain ground.
- WTI price moves upward over escalated concern of Middle-East conflict.
- US and UK military forces conducted air strikes on Iran-led Houthi targets in Yemen.
- The risk-on mood weakens the US Dollar despite upbeat US CPI data and improved US yields.
USD/CAD retraces its recent gains registered in the previous session, edging lower to near 1.3380 during the Asian session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has strengthened in response to the increase in crude oil prices, which can be linked to the heightened tensions in the Middle East.
The military forces of the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK), supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen led by Iran. This action was taken in an effort to safeguard maritime vessels in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price trades near $73.40 per barrel at the time of writing.
In the absence of Economic data from Canada for the entire week, traders waiting for next week’s Canada Consumer Price Index data for December and Retail Sales figures for November on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
The US Dollar (USD) faces challenges on improved risk appetite as traders move away from the Greenback, which could be attributed to the speculation of Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cuts in March and May. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades slightly lower around 102.20 despite improved US Treasury yields.
On Thursday, the positive US inflation data provided support for the US Dollar, enabling it to gain some upward traction. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 3.4% year-on-year increase in December, surpassing both November's 3.1% and the expected market figure of 3.2%. Additionally, the monthly CPI growth for December exhibited a 0.3% increase, surpassing the market projection of 0.2%. However, the annual Core CPI slightly eased to 3.9% from the previous reading of 4.0%, while the monthly figure remained stable at 0.3%, aligning with expectations.
Traders await the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for December, along with the speech by Federal Reserve member Neel Kashkari later in the North American session, seeking additional insights into the economic landscape of the United States.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3382
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3318
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.3572
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3443
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3399
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3229
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
