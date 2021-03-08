USD/CAD edges higher toward 1.2700 as WTI retreats from multi-year highs

- USD/CAD closed the previous week with small losses.
- WTI touched its highest level since October 2018 near $68.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields help USD preserve its strength.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the USD/CAD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory as surging crude oil prices helped the commodity-related CAD stay resilient against the greenback. On Monday, the pair started to edge higher on the back of broad USD strength and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.2690.
Oil rally loses stream
Last week, the OPEC+ decided to keep its oil output steady through April and provided a boost to crude oil prices. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate touched its highest level since October 2018 at $67.94 on Monday. However, with WTI losing its bullish momentum and turning flat on the day near $66.20, the USD's market valuation started to impact USD/CAD's movements.
Supported by rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is up 0.3% on the day at 92.25. In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day lower with the S&P 500 Futures falling more than 0.5% ahead of the opening bell. If safe-haven flows take control of financial markets in the second half of the day, the greenback could gather further strength and help USD/CAD climb above 1.2700.
The only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday will be January Wholesale Inventories, which is likely to be ignored by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2658
|Daily SMA50
|1.2709
|Daily SMA100
|1.2855
|Daily SMA200
|1.3107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2737
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2646
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2807
