USD/CAD edges higher to near 1.4330, Trump’s tariff announcement in focus

USD/CAD moves higher to near 1.4330 as the US Dollar drops ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement.

More tariffs on Canada will further weigh on the Canadian economic outlook.

The US private sector hired 155K job-seekers in March, beating the estimate of 105K.

The USD/CAD pair ticks higher to near 1.4330 in Wednesday’s North American session. The Loonie pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) faces pressure, with investors awaiting the release of a detailed reciprocal tariff plan by United States (US) President Donald Trump at 20:00 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slips to near 104.00.

The new suite of tariffs by President Trump is expected to exert more pressure on the Canadian economic outlook. Trump has already imposed 25% levies on Canada and Mexico for allowing drugs to enter the US through their borders.

This week, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will also be influenced by the domestic labor market data for March, which will be released on Friday. Statistics Canada is expected to show that the economy added 12K workers, higher than the 1.1K recorded in February.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar drops as investors expect Trump’s tariff will also be unfavorable for the US economy. The burden of Trump’s tariffs is expected to be borne by US importers, who would pass on the impact to consumers. Such a scenario would diminish the purchasing power of households.

The US Dollar remains under pressure despite the release of the upbeat US ADP Employment Change data for March. The agency reported that private employers added 155K fresh workers, significantly higher than the expectations of 105K and the former release of 84 K.