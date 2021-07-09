USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 7.8% in June vs. 7.7% expected
  • USD/CAD drops further below 1.2500 after the data.

The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 7.8% in June from 8.2% in May, missing estimates of 7.7%.

Additional takeaways

Canada June full-time employment -33.2k, part-time employment +263.9k.

Canada June participation rate 65.2%; vs may 64.6%.

Canada June average hourly wage of permanent employees +0.1% YoY vs. May -1.4%.

Canada goods sector -48k jobs in June, services sector +278.6k jobs.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2470 on a bigger-than-expected jump in job gains last month.

As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2476, down 0.45% on the day.

USD/CAD 15-minutes chart

USD/CAD technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2476
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.2534
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2344
Daily SMA50 1.2209
Daily SMA100 1.2379
Daily SMA200 1.2649
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.259
Previous Daily Low 1.2477
Previous Weekly High 1.245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2288
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.252
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2477
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2363
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD has advanced back above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data

GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery

XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery

Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. 

Gold News

SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await

SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await

SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June

USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June

The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures