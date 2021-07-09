USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June

- Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 7.8% in June vs. 7.7% expected
- USD/CAD drops further below 1.2500 after the data.
The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 7.8% in June from 8.2% in May, missing estimates of 7.7%.
Additional takeaways
Canada June full-time employment -33.2k, part-time employment +263.9k.
Canada June participation rate 65.2%; vs may 64.6%.
Canada June average hourly wage of permanent employees +0.1% YoY vs. May -1.4%.
Canada goods sector -48k jobs in June, services sector +278.6k jobs.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2470 on a bigger-than-expected jump in job gains last month.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2476, down 0.45% on the day.
USD/CAD 15-minutes chart
USD/CAD technical levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2476
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2344
|Daily SMA50
|1.2209
|Daily SMA100
|1.2379
|Daily SMA200
|1.2649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2477
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2363
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
