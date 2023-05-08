USD/CAD drops to multi-week low amid recovering Oil prices, softer USD

- USD/CAD remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday.
- A further recovery in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and drags the pair to a multi-week low.
- A weaker USD contributes to the fall amid some technical selling below the 200-day SMA.
The USD/CAD pair prolongs its bearish trajectory for the fourth successive day on Monday and dives to over a three-week low, around the 1.3325-1.3320 region heading into the North American session.
Crude Oil prices build on last week's solid rebound from a 17-month low and gain strong follow-through traction for the third straight day amid the optimism over a fuel demand recovery in the wake of easing concerns about an imminent recession. This, along with Friday's upbeat Canadian monthly employment details, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness contributes to the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near the monthly low set last week amid growing acceptance for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) over a year-long rate-hiking cycle. The Fed Fund futures point to a 90% probability that the US central bank will hold interest rates steady in June. Moreover, the markets have also started pricing in the possibility that the Fed beginning cutting rates in the second half of this year.
This, along with worries about a full-blown banking crisis and the US debt ceiling, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive amid a positive risk tone and exerts additional downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helps limit deeper losses for the Greenback as traders now look to the latest US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. This, in turn, could lend some support to the major and warrants some caution for bearish traders.
From a technical perspective, Friday's decisive break and close below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) marked a fresh breakdown. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, any attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and is more likely to remain capped, at least for the time being, in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3331
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3585
|Daily SMA100
|1.3524
|Daily SMA200
|1.3446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3639
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3371
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
