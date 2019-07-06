   •  A strong rally in Oil prices underpin Loonie and exert some pressure.
   •  The USD selling seems to have abated but did little to impress bulls. 
   •  The focus now shifts to the release of the Canadian/US jobs report.

The USD/CAD pair remained under some selling pressure through the early European session on Friday and dropped to six-week lows, around mid-1.3300s in the last hour.

Despite the fact that the recent US Dollar bearish pressure now seems to have abated, at least for the time being, the pair extended its recent pullback from multi-month tops and traded with a negative bias for the fourth session in the previous five. 

A strong rally in Crude Oil prices, now up around 2.0% for the day, turned out to be one of the key factors that underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept exerting some downward pressure on the major.

Oil rose for the second straight session on Friday and recovered farther from five-month lows hit earlier this week in the wake of reports that the US may delay tariffs on goods from Mexico and indications that OPEC+ may extend their supply cuts.

It, however, remains to be seen if bearish traders are able to maintain their dominant position or opt to cover their positions ahead of Friday's important release of monthly jobs report from the US and Canada, due later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3346
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3449
Daily SMA50 1.3416
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3275
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3432
Previous Daily Low 1.336
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3456
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.348

 

 

