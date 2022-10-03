  • USD/CAD plummets more than 1.20% on Monday as sentiment improves.
  • Manufacturing activity in the US slowed its pace but remained growing.
  • Canada’s S&P Manufacturing PMI improved but stayed below 50, signs of an ongoing economic slowdown blamed on elevated interest rates.

The USD/CAD dropped from around two-year highs at around 1.3837, plunging 200 pips on Monday, as the US dollar weakened across the board, as sentiment shifted positively due to a U-turn of the UK’s budget. Rumors of a slash in global oil production spurred a jump in oil prices, bolstering the oil-linked loonie. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3649, down by 1.25%.

European and US equities continue to recover after diving toward the YTD lows. After Wall Street opened, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September was revealed, showing that activity, even though slowed, remained in expansionary territory, a 50.9, below 52.8 from the previous month. Worth noting that the report showed that New Orders dropped, suggesting that spending is decelerating, while prices paid decreased to 51.7, the lowest reading since June 2020, from 52.5 in August.

On the Canadian side, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September jumped to 49.8, improving compared to the August 48.7 reading. According to the report, new orders decelerated at a faster pace, impacting prices paid by producers. Additionally, high-interest rates and weak economic conditions led clients to refrain from placing orders.

Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index continues to weaken across the board, with the DXY losing 0.27%, at 111.869, a headwind for the USD/CAD. Also, traders need to be aware of crude oil prices, with WTI increasing by 3.13%, at $82.63 per barrel, a tailwind for the Canadian dollar.

What to watch

The Canadian docket will feature the Bank of Governor speech by Tiff Macklem on Thursday, alongside employment figures on Friday. In the United States, the calendar will reveal Durable Good Orders alongside JOLTs Jobs Openings on Tuesday, ahead of September’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, revealed on Friday.

USD/CAD Key Technical Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3649
Today Daily Change -0.0173
Today Daily Change % -1.25
Today daily open 1.3827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3354
Daily SMA50 1.3095
Daily SMA100 1.2975
Daily SMA200 1.2832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3838
Previous Daily Low 1.3658
Previous Weekly High 1.3838
Previous Weekly Low 1.356
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3711
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3595
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3531
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.389
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3954
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.407

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

