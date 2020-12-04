USD/CAD drops below 1.2800 as CAD capitalizes on upbeat Canadian jobs report

- USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level in more than two years below 1.2800.
- Unemployment Rate in Canada declined to 8.5% in November.
- US Dollar Index turned flat on the day near 90.70 after NFP report.
After spending the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range near 1.2850, the USD/CAD came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours and slumped to its lowest level since October 2018 at 1.2790. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips above that level, losing 0.5% on a daily basis.
CAD comes out on top after US and Canada jobs data
The upbeat jobs report from Canada provided a boost to the loonie on Friday. The monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 8.5% in November, compared to analysts' estimate of 8.9%. Additionally, the Net Change in Employment arrived at +62,000 and surpassed the market expectation of 20,000 by a wide margin.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggled to stage a convincing recovery after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' labour market data. The DXY is currently unchanged on the day at 90.68 and remains on track to close the third straight week in the negative territory.
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by only 245,000 and fell short of experts' forecast for an increase of 469,000. Despite this disappointing reading, the S&P 500 Index surged to a new record high on Friday to show risk flows remain in control of financial markets.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising nearly 1% on Friday and allowing the commodity-related CAD to continue to outperform its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.2868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3033
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!