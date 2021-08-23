USD/CAD drops below 1.2700 on strong oil rebound, USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is losing more than 1% on Monday.
  • WTI is posting impressive gains at the start of the week.
  • US Dollar Index declines toward 93.00 after latest US data.

The bearish pressure surrounding the USD/CAD pair strengthened during the American trading hours on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 1.1% on a daily basis at 1.2681.

CAD capitalizes on oil rally

The sharp upsurge witnessed in crude oil prices and the broad-based USD weakness is causing USD/CAD to push lower at the start of the week.

Following last week's steep decline, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently rising 6% on the day at $65.50. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-positive market environment seems to be helping oil find demand. 

On the other hand, the decisive recovery in Wall Street's main indexes is making it difficult for the safe-haven USD to stay resilient against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.4% at 93.08.

The data from the US showed on Monday that the economic activity both in the manufacturing and the service sectors continued to expand in August, albeit at a softer pace than they did in July. Nevertheless, these data had little to no impact on risk sentiment. Finally, the National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Home Sales increased by 2% in July.

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI retreats to 61.2 in August vs. 62.8 expected.

US: Markit Services PMI declines to 55.2 in August vs. 59.4 expected.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2688
Today Daily Change -0.0132
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 1.282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.257
Daily SMA50 1.2487
Daily SMA100 1.2376
Daily SMA200 1.2555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2949
Previous Daily Low 1.2813
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2897
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2773
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2725
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2997
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3045

 

 

Latest Forex News

