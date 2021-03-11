USD/CAD drops below 1.2600, falling crude oil prices limit losses

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is trading with modest losses below 1.2600.
  • WTI pares daily gains, turns flat below $65.
  • US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory near 91.50.

After rising toward 1.2700 on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair reversed its course and closed in the negative territory at 1.2617. With the USD struggling to find demand on Thursday, the pair extended its slide and was last seen losing 0.27% on the day at 1.2583.

Falling T-bond yields weigh on USD

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements in the second half of the week. Pressured by the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.3% at 91.55. Later in the session, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and JOLTS Job Openings for January data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

On the other hand, the poor performance of crude oil prices keeps the commodity-related CAD's gains limited for the time being. Earlier in the day, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a daily high of $65.60 but lost its traction and turned flat on the day near $64.80.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected on Wednesday and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Lawrence Schembri, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1830 GMT. On Friday, the Canadian labour market report will be the last significant data release of the week.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2583
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.262
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2648
Daily SMA50 1.2699
Daily SMA100 1.284
Daily SMA200 1.3094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2684
Previous Daily Low 1.2613
Previous Weekly High 1.274
Previous Weekly Low 1.2575
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2594
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2735

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures