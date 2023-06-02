- US adds 339K jobs, beating estimates, but USD/CAD stays tepid.
- CAD gains momentum on a 1.70% surge in WTI Crude Oil prices.
- Uncertain Fed rate hike in July overshadows USD’s future trajectory.
USD/CAD registers modest losses after an outstanding jobs report in the United States (US) would likely keep the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hitting the economy’s brakes, despite recent dovish comments supporting a pause. Nevertheless, the US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken while the Loonie (CAD) strengthened. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3428, down 0.16%.
Strong job growth figures unable to buoy USD; WTI Crude Oil surge lifts CAD, sparking a USD/CAD shake-up
The USD/CAD stopped its fall at around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3417 on the release of May’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report, revealed by the US Department of Labor. The US economy created 339K jobs in the economy, crushing estimates of 190K, though the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 3.7% from 3.4%, a 53-year low level.
Although the data supported a stronger US Dollar, the USD/CAD treads water after printing a daily low of 1.3406 ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Given the backdrop, crude oil prices were another factor that boosted the CAD, with Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, recovering ground gaining 1.70%, at $71.33 per barrel, along with a risk-on impulse, that keeps the greenback pressured through pairing some losses.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure that tracks the buck’s value vs. six currencies, edges up 0.31%, at 103.888, underpinned by increased bets for a July rate hike by the Fed. According to the recent update from the CME FedWatch Tool, the Federal Reserve will likely maintain the current interest rates steady for the month. However, the forecast for July is considerably less definitive, with the likelihood of a rate change teetering at approximately 50.7%.
Source: CME Fed Watch Tool
An absent Canadian economic docket left USD/CAD traders leaning on the dynamics of the US Dollar. But recent data showing strong growth in the Canadian economy puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to further tighten the economy, at the threat of elevated inflationary pressures.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, USD/CAD faced solid support at the 200-day EMA, with buyers piling in, driving the price 30 pips up. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) in bearish territory suggest downside action in the near term. Therefore, the USD/CAD could be pressured, with support back at the 200-day EMA at 1.3417, before testing 1.3400. Break below will expose May’s low of 1.3314. Conversely, the USD/CAD first resistance would be the 1.3500 figure, followed by the 100-day EMA at 1.3510.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3438
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3513
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3585
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3396
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3342
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
