USD/CAD drifts lower to 1.3470, investors await US Retail Sales data

- USD/CAD loses traction near 1.3468 on the softer USD.
- The upbeat US CPI data might keep the Fed waiting until the summer before starting to cut rates.
- Markets believe the BoC will not move aggressively on interest rates.
- Investors will focus on the Canadian Manufacturing Sales and the US Retail Sales, due on Thursday.
The USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory for a second consecutive day during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) resumes its decline below the 103.00 mark and drags the pair lower. Investors await the US Retail Sales data on Thursday for fresh impetus, which is projected to rise 0.8% MoM in February. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3468, down 0.02% on the day.
The hotter-than-expected US inflation data earlier this week might keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) on course to wait at least until the summer before starting to lower interest rates. The headline CPI rose 3.2% YoY from January’s reading of 3.1%, while the Core CPI ticked lower to 3.8% YoY from the previous reading of 3.9%. Market players will take more cues from US February Retail Sales data as it might influence the Fed’s next move in its March meeting scheduled for next week. The stronger report might convince the Fed to focus on more data and allow policymakers to avoid having to rush to cut rates, which might lift the US Dollar (USD) and create a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the Bank of Canada (BoC) left the interest rate unchanged earlier this month, as largely expected by the market. The BoC’s governor Tiff Macklem highlighted that lowering inflation close to target is the central bank’s priority. The markets anticipate that the BoC will not move aggressively or cut rates until after the Fed, which might be the upside potential for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the rise in crude oil prices might boost the commodity-linked Loonie for the time being, as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States (US).
Moving on, the Canadian Manufacturing Sales is due on Thursday. On the US docket, traders will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales data for February, along with the Producer Price Index (PPI), Business Inventories, and usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.347
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3514
|Daily SMA50
|1.3475
|Daily SMA100
|1.3523
|Daily SMA200
|1.3479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3498
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.342
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains confined in a one-week-old trading range
AUD/USD attracts some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday amid the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to benefit the Aussie. The US Dollar continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction as traders seek more clarity over the Fed's rate-cut path, which is seen as another factor lending support to the pair.
EUR/USD edges high amid soft US Dollar, central bank speculations
The EUR/USD registered solid gains of 0.19% on Wednesday, courtesy of a softer US Dollar amidst high US Treasury bond yields. An absent economic docket in the US, left traders adrift to Eurozone economic data and ECB speakers. As the Thursday Asian session begins, the pair exchanges hands at 1.0948.
Gold’s uptrend remains intact as buyers target $2,200, ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold prices recovered on Wednesday after a pullback to the $2,150.00 region, and traders seem convinced that the US Fed could cut borrowing costs. Nevertheless, the latest hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States might deter Fed officials from easing policy in June.
Bitcoin price advances to $80K as BTC ETFs now manage more than half as much as Gold ETF assets
Bitcoin price is making slow but steady steps north, closing in on the $80,000 target weeks ahead of the halving. As tailwinds come from new capital inflow into the BTC spot ETFs markets, it remains anybody's guess where the pioneer cryptocurrency will top out once the bull market catches steam.
PPI is now in the market purview
Market participants are preparing for the release of Thursday's producer price data, which could provide additional insights into inflation trends and influence forward guidance at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.