USD/CAD dips below 1.3900 amid generalised US Dollar weakness

The US Dollar extends its reversal from Friday’s highs at 1.3928 against the Canadian Dollar, reaching session lows right below 1.3900 on Monday’s European session. US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new round of trade tariffs is weighing heavily on the Greenback.



Trump jolted markets over the weekend, announcing a new round of trade levies against European countries, in retaliation for their decision to oppose US plans to annex Greenland. European leaders have flagged retaliatory measures, and the US Dollar has dropped across the board on Monday, weighed by renewed concerns about the economic consequences of Trump’s erratic trade policies.

Dollar weakness is offsetting the negative impact of weaker Oil prices, in the commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar. The US benchmark WTI Oil has retraced previous gains and trades at one-week lows, near $58.70, at the time of writing, more than 5% below last week’s peak at $62.19.



Tensions between the US and Iran have eased as Tehran’s repression of the protests fades in the rearview mirror, and the focus shifts to Greenland. This has eased bullish pressure on Crude prices, and is likely to weigh on the Canadian Dollar’s rallies.

With the US market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, investors will be attentive to the Canadian Consumer Prices Index, which is seen contracting at a 0.3% pace in December, following a 0.1% growth in November, while the year-on-year rate is seen growing at a 2.2% rate, unchanged from the previous month.