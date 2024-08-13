USD/CAD declines toward 1.3700 on soft US producer inflation report

USD/CAD sees more downside towards 1.3700 on multiple headwinds.

Soft US PPI report for July has weighed on the US Dollar.

Upbeat Oil prices have improved the Canadian Dollar’s appeal.

The USD/CAD pair appears vulnerable near 1.3730 in Tuesday’s New York session. The Loonie asset is expected to decline towards the round-level support of 1.3700 as the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released a soft Producer Price Index (PPI) report for July, which has weighed on the US Dollar (USD).

The report showed that headline producer inflation grew at a slower pace of 2.2% from the estimates of 2.3% and the prior release of 2.7%. Also, the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 2.4% from expectations of 2.7% and the former reading of 3%. This has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot to policy-normalization aggressively.

Soft US producer inflation data has improved investors’ risk-appetite. The S&P 500 has opened with strong gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 103.00. 10-year US Treasury yields have tumbled to near 3.86%.

This week, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, which will be published on Wednesday.

The US CPI report is expected to show that the headline and core inflation rose by 0.2% on month-on-month basis. Annually, the headline and the core CPI are expected to have decelerated by one-tenth to 2.9% and 3.2%, respectively, from levels seen in June.

On the Loonie front, upbeat Oil prices have strengthened the Canadian Dollar’s (CAD) appeal. The Oil price has rallied more than 9% in the past one week amid supply concerns due to deepening Middle East tensions. Market participants worry about a full-fledged attack from Iran on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of the Hamas leader by an Israeli air strike in Tehran. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of Oil to the US and higher Oil prices prompt foreign flows in the economy.