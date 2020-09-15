USD/CAD continues to trade in red near mid-1.3100s on oil rebound

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is falling for the third straight day on Tuesday.
  • WTI is rising toward $38 ahead of API data.
  • US Dollar Index stays under bearish pressure amid risk flows.

The USD/CAD pair closed the first day of the week modestly lower and struggled to stage a rebound on Tuesday with rising crude oil prices helping the commodity-related loonie stay strong against its peers. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on the day at 1.3148.

The risk-on market environment on Tuesday helps crude oil push higher. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institute's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 1.7% on the day at $37.85.

Later in the day, Manufacturing Sales for July will be the only data featured in the Canadian economic docket.

DXY retreats below 93.00

On the other hand, the greenback fails to attract investors as a safe-haven on Tuesday and allows USD/CAD to stay in the negative territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.26% at 92.82. 

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey will be released in the early American session but investors are likely to remain focused on the market's risk perception. The S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% on the day and point out to another strong opening in Wall Street's main indexes. 

On Wednesday, the inflation report from Canada and the Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Decision and Monetary Policy Statement will be watched closely by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.315
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.3176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3144
Daily SMA50 1.3309
Daily SMA100 1.3531
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3197
Previous Daily Low 1.3153
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3154
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3132
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.311
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3241

 

 

