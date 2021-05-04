USD/CAD consolidates daily gains, looks to close above 1.2300

- Broad-based USD strength helped USD/CAD push higher on Tuesday.
- Rising crude oil prices limit USD/CAD's upside for the time being.
- Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.1 billion in March.
The USD/CAD pair broke above 1.2300 on Tuesday and reached its highest level in nearly a week at 1.2350 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.26% on the day at 1.2308.
DXY steadies above 91.00
Following Monday's sharp drop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to reverse its direction as the greenback capitalized on safe-haven flows. With Wall Street's main indexes opening deep in the red, the DXY reached its highest level since April 22 at 91.40.
The US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that Factory Orders increase by 1.1% in March, compared to analysts' estimate of 1.3%.
Meanwhile, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed that Canada registered an international merchandise trade deficit of C$1.1 billion in March. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a surplus of C$0.7 billion and allowed USD/CAD's bullish momentum to remain intact.
On the other hand, crude oil prices continued to rise amid the improving energy demand outlook. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at its highest level since mid-March at $65.70, gaining nearly 2% on the day and helping the commodity-related loonie limit its losses.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket on Wednesday. Investors will be paying close attention to ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2476
|Daily SMA50
|1.2535
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.