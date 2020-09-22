USD/CAD consolidated in a range near 6-week tops, comfortably above 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD remained confined in a range and consolidated the overnight strong positive move.
- A subdued USD price action held bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of Powell’s testimony.
- A softer tone surrounding oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair was seen oscillating in a range above the 1.3300 mark through the Asian session and consolidated the previous day's strong positive move to six-week tops.
Rising odds of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second wave of coronavirus outbreak triggered a selloff in the global equity markets. The anti-risk flow provided a strong boost to the US dollar's status as the reserve currency. Apart from this, a steep fall in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the USD/CAD pair's momentum on the first day of a new trading week.
However, expectations that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reiterate to keep interest rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony later held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. This, in turn, led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices continued lending some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North American session. The key focus, however, will be on Powell's testimony, which will play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the greenback.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3307
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3148
|Daily SMA50
|1.3272
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2800 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD resumes decline below 1.2800. The US dollar regained ground amid the tepid market mood. All eyes remain on BOE’s Bailey speech and UK PM Johnson’s emergency COBRA meeting amid virus surge.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as US dollar regains footing
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00
WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.
Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off
Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.