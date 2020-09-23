USD/CAD clings to strong daily gains above 1.3350

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD looks to close the day at its highest level since early August. 
  • US Dollar Index extends rally, settles above 94.00.
  • WTI erased a large portion of its daily gains.

The USD/CAD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range above 1.3300 but regains its traction during the American trading hours. After climbing to its highest level since August 10th at 1.3376, however, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.45% on the day at 1.3361.

USD continues to outperform its rivals

The broad-based USD strength fueled USD/CAD's rally on Wednesday. Supported by upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to its highest level in nearly two months at 94.31. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.3% on the day at 94.24.

The IHS Markit's flash estimate showed on Wednesday that the Manufacturing PMI in September improved to 53.5 to beat the market expectation of 53.2. Moreover, the Composite PMI arrived at 54.4 to show that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace. Finally, the Housing Price Index rose by 1% in July and surpasses analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.5%.

On the other hand, the weekly published by the US Energy Information Administration revealed that crude oil stocks in the US declined by 1.6 million barrels in the week ending September 18th. With this print coming in higher than the market estimate for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels, crude oil prices lost traction. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which rose to a daily high of $40.70, erased the majority of its gains and is currently trading with small gains at $39.80, making it hard for the loonie to stage a rebound.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3364
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.3304
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3155
Daily SMA50 1.3266
Daily SMA100 1.3484
Daily SMA200 1.3522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3346
Previous Daily Low 1.3284
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3277
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3215
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3339
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell

EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month low of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed speakers highlighted the need for more fiscal stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Elliott Wave downside targets point to the $1767 area

Gold: Elliott Wave downside targets point to the $1767 area

The commodities complex is taking another hit on Wednesday after a tough start to the week. The recent persistent greenback strength has been a thorn in the side of the precious metal since the dollar consolidation began.

Gold News

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains. 

Read more

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures