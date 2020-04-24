USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains, around 1.4100 mark

- USD/CAD edged higher on Friday and recovered further from weekly lows.
- Resurgent USD demand was seen as a key factor supportive of the uptick.
- Positive oil prices underpinned the loonie and might cap gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls looking to extend the momentum beyond the 1.4100 round-figure mark.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and built on the overnight bounce from the key 1.40 psychological mark, or weekly lows. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped two-days of losing streak and the uptick was supported by resurgent US dollar demand.
As investors looked past Thursday's yet another disastrous US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims report, the greenback managed to regain some positive traction on reports that Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivier had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial.
This comes amid persistent uncertainty over the severity of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, which benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency. Adding to this, the prevailing cautious mood further boosted the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – was underpinned by some strong follow-through recovery in crude oil prices, which added to the overnight gains that came after producers such as Kuwait said they would move to cut output.
However, concerns about unprecedented demand destruction caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the world might keep a lid on any further positive move in oil prices. This supports prospects for an extension of the pair's intraday positive move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US Durable Goods Orders, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4093
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.4073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4069
|Daily SMA50
|1.3843
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4199
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3856
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0750, a new monthly low. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level
Gold managed to reverse an early dip to the $1721 area and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.