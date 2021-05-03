USD/CAD clings to modest intraday gains, above 1.2300 mark

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- The USD witnessed some follow-through short-covering and recovered further from multi-week lows.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the intraday positive move.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark, hitting fresh daily tops in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and move away from over three-year lows, around the 1.2265 region touched on Friday. The US dollar built on last week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since February 26. Apart from this, a weaker tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
As investors looked past the Fed's dovish message last week, the USD witnessed some short-covering move and was further supported by Friday's mostly upbeat US macro releases. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the annual Core PCE Price Index accelerated to 1.8% in March from 1.4% previous. Additional details revealed that Personal Income surged surge 21.1%, while Personal Spending increases by 4.2% in March.
Meanwhile, worries that a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 infections in India overshadowed the optimism over a strong rebound in demand across developed countries. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the Canadian dollar and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. That said, the divergence in monetary policies adopted by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any strong gains for the major.
It is worth recalling that the BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. Conversely, the Fed remains firm to maintain the current accommodative monetary policy. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair might have already bottomed out in the near term.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. This will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will play a key role in influencing the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2488
|Daily SMA50
|1.2542
|Daily SMA100
|1.2643
|Daily SMA200
|1.2903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2323
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2319
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Ethereum price has hit a new record level despite facing multiple market crashes over the last couple of weeks. This record level comes after ETH crashed twice in the past month. A continuation of this rally could propel the smart contract token to $4,295.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?