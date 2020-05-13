USD/CAD climbs to six-day highs, closes in on 1.4100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD gains traction after finding support near 1.4000.
  • Crude oil recovery on EIA data remains short-lived.
  • US Dollar Index climbs into positive territory above 100.

The USD/CAD dropped to a daily low of 1.4006 in the early trading hours of the American session but made a U-turn boosted by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in six days at 1.4090, gaining 0.06% on the day.

Earlier in the day, recovering crude oil prices provided a boost to the commodity-related loonie. Although the WTI rose to $26.93 with the initial reaction to the EIA data, which showed a draw in US crude oil stocks for the first time since January, it lost its traction. As of writing, the WTI is up only 0.35% on the day at $25.90.

USD finds demand on Powell's remarks

On the other hand, the sharp rebound witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) helped the pair gather bullish momentum. FOMC Chairman Powell on Wednesday made it clear that the Fed is not looking at the possible use of negative interest rates. Powell further reiterated that fiscal policy needs to play a bigger role in the recovery phase.

At the moment, the DXY is up 0.06% on a daily basis at 100.06. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the greenback's valuation could continue to impact USD/CAD's movements.

Meanwhile, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell to -1.3% on a monthly basis in April but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4078
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.4078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4055
Daily SMA50 1.4032
Daily SMA100 1.3604
Daily SMA200 1.3416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.408
Previous Daily Low 1.3973
Previous Weekly High 1.4173
Previous Weekly Low 1.3909
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4007
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4151
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4222

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

