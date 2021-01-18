USD/CAD climbs to one-week tops, eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2800 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
  • COVID-19 jitters weighed on the risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the strong move up.

The USD/CAD pair climbed to one-week tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 1.2800 mark.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to build on the previous session's strong rebound from the vicinity of multi-year lows and gained some follow-through traction on Monday. Concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases dented investors' sentiment and benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status.

Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and imposition of fresh lockdown measures. This, in turn, dampened prospects for a recovery in the fuel demand and weighed on crude oil prices. This was seen as another factor that undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair.

That said, the risk-off mood led to some follow-through pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with a modest intraday bounce in oil prices, might further collaborate towards capping any runaway rally for the USD/CAD pair amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. The market focus will now shift to the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Canada, scheduled to announced later this week on Wednesday.

In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and demand for the safe-haven USD price dynamics. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.279
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1.2734
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2763
Daily SMA50 1.2866
Daily SMA100 1.3035
Daily SMA200 1.3335
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2765
Previous Daily Low 1.2634
Previous Weekly High 1.2836
Previous Weekly Low 1.2625
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2715
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2526
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2918

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed

Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Read more

US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00

US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00

The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures