USD/CAD climbs to fresh monthly highs above 1.2200

- USD/CAD continues to push higher in the second half of the day.
- US Dollar Index holds steady slightly above 90.50 on Tuesday.
- Rising crude oil prices don't seem to be helping CAD find demand.
The USD/CAD moved sideways in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but managed to gather bullish momentum in the European session and advanced to its highest level in a month at 1.2204. Currently, the pair is up 0.5% on the day at 1.2200.
USD stays resilient against its rivals ahead of FOMC
The renewed USD strength is helping USD/CAD push higher on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which stayed relatively quiet on Monday, regained its traction and rose to the highest level since mid-May at 90.67. Although the DXY seems to have gone into a consolidation phase, it remains on track to register modest daily gains above 90.50.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales declined by 1.3% on a monthly basis in May, compared to the market consensus for a decrease of 0.8%. Other data from the US showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 6.6% on a yearly basis and Industrial Production expanded by 0.8% in May.
Nevertheless, these data don't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's valuation as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at its highest level since October 2018 at $72 but the commodity-related loonie is having a difficult time capitalizing on rising crude oil prices.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2089
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
