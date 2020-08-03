USD/CAD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.3430 on oil weakness, USD recovery

- USD/CAD is trading above 1.3400 on Monday after last week's choppy action.
- US Dollar Index rising for the second straight day.
- WTI drops below $40 to weigh on commodity-sensitive CAD.
The USD/CAD pair closed the previous week little changed above 1.3400 as the commodity-sensitive CAD failed to take advantage of broad-based weakness amid falling crude oil prices. With the greenback gathering strength and crude oil staying under selling pressure, USD/CAD stretched higher on Monday and touched a daily top of 1.3441. As of writing, the pair was up 0.16% on a daily basis at 1.3435.
WTI trades below $40 on Monday
Resurfacing worries over a dismal global energy demand outlook due to a second wave of coronavirus and the reduction in OPEC+ output cuts by 2 million barrels per day from August to December continue to weigh on crude oil prices. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was losing more than 1% on the day at $39.90.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which staged a decisive rebound on Friday, started the new week on a strong footing. Ahead of the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI data for July, the DXY is up 0.32% at 93.75. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket.
A rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be helping the USD preserve its strength against its major rivals. The 10-year US T-bond yield was last up 2.4% at 0.547%.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3435
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3493
|Daily SMA50
|1.3555
|Daily SMA100
|1.3822
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3372
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
