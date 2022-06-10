- USD/CAD scaled higher for the third straight day and shot to a fresh two-week high on Friday.
- Softer oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support, despite subdued USD demand.
- Traders await the US CPI report and Canadian monthly jobs data for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's strong move-up and gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Friday. The momentum lifted spot prices to a fresh two-week high, around the 1.2720-1.2725 region during the first half of the European session.
The new mini-lockdown in Shanghai - China’s biggest city and a global financial hub - renewed worries about fuel demand and dragged crude oil prices away from a three-month high touched on Wednesday. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to prolong this week's goodish rebound from its lowest level since April 21.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating near a three-week top and failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady above 3.0% amid hawkish Fed expectations.
Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 restriction in China would push consumer prices even higher. This might force the US central bank to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, which remained supportive of the recent runup in the US bond yields. Hence, the focus will remain on the US consumer inflation figures.
The crucial US CPI report should play a key role in determining the Fed's policy tightening path and influence the near-term USD price dynamics. Investors will also take cues from the simultaneous release of the monthly Canadian employment details later during the early North American session. Apart from this, oil price dynamics would provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2727
|Daily SMA50
|1.2722
|Daily SMA100
|1.2703
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2705
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined to the 1.0600 area after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch
Gold Price is trading with size-able losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!