- USD/CAD gained traction for the second straight day and climbed closer to the weekly high.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up.
- Hawkish Fed, recession fears favour the USD bulls and support prospects for further gains.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifted spot prices further beyond the 1.2900 mark, back closer to the weekly high during the early European session.
The overnight sharp pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. It is worth recalling that the black liquid on Wednesday witnessed an intraday turnaround from a one-and-half-week high after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a rise in fuel stocks. The report also showed that the US refiners ramped up production and are operating at 95% of capacity. This comes on the back of worries about slowing economic growth and eased concerns about tight supplies, which continued weighing on the commodity.
That said, modest US dollar weakness might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, though the bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the central bank's annual forum on Wednesday, reaffirmed bets for more aggressive rate hikes and said that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Powell added that the Fed remains focused on getting inflation under control and the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot. This, along with growing recession fears and the prevalent risk-off environment, should continue to offer support to the safe-haven buck.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the Core PCE Price Index (Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2821
|Daily SMA50
|1.282
|Daily SMA100
|1.2735
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2844
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.289
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.297
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
