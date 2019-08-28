USD/CAD climbs above 1.33 as crude oil retraces rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI crude oil settles below $56 on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index steadies near 98.20 in NA session.
  • Fed's Barkin says policymakers are monitoring impact of July cut.

The USD/CAD pair slumped to a fresh session low of 1.3285 during the American session after the weekly data published by the Energy Information Administration showed a sharp drop in US crude oil stocks to provide a strong boost to oil prices and helped the commodity-related Loonie gather strength.

However, with the Greenback preserving its strength and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate retracing its rally to settle below the $56 mark, the pair easily reversed its direction and was last seen trading at 1.3310, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.

Dollar gains traction in the second half of the day

Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the US today, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose above the 98 handle as the selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies allowed the Greenback to find demand.

Later in the day, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that the US economy was doing great but international economies were weakening and added that the uncertainty around trade was elevated. Regarding the Fed's policy outlook, Barkin said that the Fed will continue to monitor the impact of the July rate cut and noted that he wasn't yet persuaded that weak inflation was warranting another rate cut and supported the DXY's rally. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.23% on the day at 98.23.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.331
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3264
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3296
Daily SMA200 1.3315
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3302
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3251
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.316
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3316
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3348
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3394

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250

GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250

News that the UK Queen accepted a prorogue of Parliament upon PM Johnson request lifted odds for a hard-Brexit by the end of October. An improved market’s mood saved the day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.

Gold News

Crypto sentiment crumbles - Bitcoin falls through 10K along with many other casualties

Crypto sentiment crumbles - Bitcoin falls through 10K along with many other casualties

In a matter of minutes crypto prices crashed. There is currently a story doing the rounds that the French police stopped a bot dubbed a "crypto jacking virus". ETC/USD is currently the worst affected down just over 11%.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  