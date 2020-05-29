The Canadian dollar has pulled its US counterpart to 2, ½ month lows at 1.3710, the FX Analysts’ team at TD Securities, however, are sceptical about further CAD appreciation.
Key quotes
“If anything, we expect him (BoC Governor Macklem) to defer to the terms of trade as the primary driver of the CAD. On this basis, the terms of trade are rather poor given the deterioration in oil prices.”
“Moreover, trade and household liquidity issues are likely to surface as considerable drags for the CAD. Indeed, we expect US/China pressures to escalate and 'smaller open' economies like Canada may serve as a proxy battleground, as is the case with Australia already.”
“We are inclined to fade moves towards 1.37 while 1.3850 will now be notable resistance. A break above the latter will likely have us strongly consider a more significant topside move.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
