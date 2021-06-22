USD/CAD bulls get set for ther next bullish impulse from structure as Fed's Powell testifies

- USD/CAD is meeting a firm support area as Powell testifies.
- The bulls will be seeking an upside extension as the Fed turns hawkish.
USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2328 and down a touch by 0.23% following an extension of the prior day's bearish correction.
Funds topped out at a post-Federal Reserve hawkish hold high of 1.2487 on Monday and on Tuesday, the price has drifted lower from a high of 1.2403 to a low of 1.2320.
The dollar edged higher at the start of the European session before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress.
FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on coronavirus pandemic response – live stream
Investors will be listening closely to the Q&A's to see whether Powell pushes back against the view that the Fed is likely to raise rates sooner than previously expected as inflation rises.
The greenback has firmed on the basis that US policymakers are forecasting two rate hikes in 2023, meaning that the Fed might now let inflation run at higher levels for a longer time before hiking rates.
However, the data will matter.
Fed's Powell has explained that employment is critical and will be assessed as to whether it would be appropriate to adjust policy.
Traders have already seen the prepared remarks of his testimony to Congress that were released on Monday.
In these, Powell stated that the economy continues to show "sustained improvement" expressing that there are ongoing job market gains, but he also warned that inflation has "increased notably in recent months."
The Q&A session may reveal more clarity on whether the Fed intends to withdraw stimulus sooner. On Monday, two US central bank officials advocated for the same although a third argued that it is too premature and any changes were still quite a ways away.
We have seen short-dated yields rise in recent days which took the dollar up with them. These will be in focus again today.
No matter what, the Fed has boosted FX volatility and if the US can escape the clutches of the zero-rate bound, then the greenback should remain firm.
As for positioning, speculators’ net long positions in the dollar index dropped back into negative territory in the snapshot taken the day before the June FOMC meeting.
This might explain the surge considering how poorly positioned the market was for the more hawkish stance. Net positioning in the DXY will have bounced back sharply in the next set of data which will be encouraging for the medium-term outlook for USD/CAD especially considering that net speculators’ long CAD positions continued to fall from their recent highs.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada came across as little less hawkish at the last policy meeting, so this too should play into the hands of the bulls.
USD/CAD technical analysis
On the daily chart, the price has dropped to the 38.2% Fibo areas between 1.2330 and 1.2320.
This is an area of the structure looking left and the price would be expected to hold these initial tests which could equate to the next bullish impulse and fresh cycle highs.
From an hourly perspective, the bulls can target an old support structure and the 50% mean reversion of the latest bearish impulse as a confluence target in the 1.2350s:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades at weekly highs above 1.1920 as investors await for Fed chief Powell. Upbeat market mood supports high-yielding currencies following upbeat US data.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1,780 ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.