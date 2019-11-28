USD/CAD bulls eyeing a move beyond 1.3300 handle amid sliding oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD builds on the previous session’s rebound from weekly lows.
  • Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session on Thursday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 handle.

The pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and built on the overnight bounce from weekly lows, supported by an upward revision of the US GDP growth figures for the third quarter.

Subdued USD demand offset by weaker oil prices

According to the second estimate, the US economy is expected to have expanded at an annualized pace of 2.1%during the July-September quarter as compared to 1.9% reported originally and expected by market participants.

Adding to this, US Durable Goods Orders also surprised to the upside and unexpectedly rose by 0.6% in October, up from the previous month's downwardly revised reading of -1.4% and consensus estimates pointing to a 0.8% decline.

With the US dollar failing to capitalize on Wednesday's mostly upbeat US macro data-led positive move, weaker crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

Oil prices lost some additional ground on Thursday on the back of the official EIA report, which showed that stockpiles in the US swelled 1.6 million barrels last week and production rose to a record of 12.9 million barrels per day.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or once again meets with some fresh supply near a multi-month-old descending trend-line resistance amid relatively thin liquidity conditions.

Given that the US markets will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the only release of Canadian current account details will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3297
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3231
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3216
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3292
Previous Daily Low 1.326
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3329

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory

GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, consolidating. YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures