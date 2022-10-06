- USD/CAD bears are in town, attempting to take over control.
- USD/CAD bulls could be back for more is the US dollar can stabilise in support.
The Canadian dollar has attempted a comeback following a resurgence in the US dollar and key events surrounding the oil market. USD/CAD is currently down 0.155 in Asia at 1.3595. The US dollar index, DXY has dropped from its overnight high of 111.735 that came about following a tear in US yields as markets price out overall optimistic speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot. The yield on the US 10-year note was up a high of to 3.78%. In trade today, DXY is down -0.22%.
US data went some ways in supporting the greenback as it failed to buttress recent hopes the Fed might adopt a less hawkish policy stance. The September ISM services index showed significant resilience in the face of rapid Fed tightening since March.
''At 56.7, the index rose for the 28th consecutive month and is more or less in line with the 20-year long-run average (57.5). In sum, service sector activity is not yet sufficiently below trend to exert strong downward pressure on inflation. Indicators of price pressures are slowing. The prices component was 68.7 vs 71.5 and the supplier deliveries index eased 0.6 to 53.9. Employment rebounded to 53.0 (+2.8) and new exports rose (+3.2 to 65.1), despite the strength in the US,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was higher by some 1.5% having climbed from a low of $87.52 to a high of $88.41that rallied due to a significant cut to production expected from OPEC+ that meets in Vienna. The cartel looks to buoy oil prices that have dropped by nearly 30% from their July highs.
The worries over a slowing global demand had dragged the price of WTI down 37% from its peak in June," economist Jenny Duan at TD Economics said in a note, " and reports have said the group is considering cutting quotas by as much as two million barrels per day, This is coming at the same time that Russia seeks to handicap a G7 initiative to cap the price paid for the country's oil to hamper its ability to fund its war in Ukraine. Oil prices were also supported after the American Petroleum unexpected drop in US oil inventories of 1.77-million barrels last week, against analyst expectations for a 333,000-barrel rise. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventory figures later on Wednesday morning.
USD/CAD technical analysis
USD/CAD's breakout is flaking away following a move lower in the greenback again as the following technical analysis shows:
The price accelerated out of the downside trend on Wednesday but has run into offers as the US dollar corrects its resurgence and commodities pick up, even leading into Asia.
However, as the following DXY chart illustrates, there is the case for an upside correction as per the M-formation's chart pattern which could see a turn around in USD/CAD for the day ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls are attempting to break higher with eyes towards 0.6680
AUD/USD bulls are in play as they knock on the doors of a key resistance despite the miss in the Trade Balance. A weaker US dollar in trade on Thursday is giving the commodities a boost. The greenback is correcting the move from Wednesday when the DXY, rallied to 111.735.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus
The EUR/USD pair has crossed the immediate hurdle of 0.9900 confidently and is expected to establish above the same. The risk profile is getting cheerful now as S&P500 has rebounded firmly. Also, yields have cooled somehow as investors are shifting their focus toward the NFP data.
Gold bulls target $1,735 as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price is back on the bids amid a subdued US dollar alongside yields. Investors assess mixed US data and the Fed rate hike bets amid a better mood. XAU/USD bulls keep their sight on the $1,735 barrier ahead of US NFP.
US House Committee turn to DoJ for CBDC development as SWIFT resolves cross-border transfer hurdle
In a letter, the House Financial Services Committee (FSC) asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) for their CBDC assessment. The House Committee analyzed whether the Federal Reserve has the authority to issue a CBDC without authorizing legislation.
Is the recent S&P 500 rally sustainable?
Stock investors are all asking the same question... can we trust the recent rally? The market just rallied +5.7% in two trading days. Bulls argue that the rebound could push even higher as the start of Q3 earnings season starts up next week.