USD/CAD breaks below 1.2700 as Fed’s Chair Powell testifies at the Housing Finance Panel

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The Loonie broke beneath 1.27000 in the last hour as Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell hit the wires.
  • USD/CAD got a boost from rising oil prices as WTI is back above $75.00.
  • The US Dollar Index clings to 94.00 despite mixed US economic data.

The USD/CAD is slumping below 1.2700 is trading at 1.2643, down 0.87% during the day at the time of writing. Earlier in the New York session, the pair was trading around in the 1.3730’s, but in the last couple of hours, it dipped below the 1.26500’s as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at the Housing Finance Panel.

The market sentiment is downbeat as September’s and the Q3 are close to an end. Trading flows around the world, and portfolio reshuffling could be influencing the price action in the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against six rivals, is down 0.16%, sitting at 94.22.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, trimmers some of Wednesday’s losses, is up around 0.67%, trading at $75.17, boosting the Canadian dollar, which benefits from rising oil prices.

The US dollar is down due to mixed US economic data

In the US economic docket, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 24, which increased by 362K, more than 335K expected. Despite being bad news regarding the labor market, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) unveiled the GDP for the second quarter. The report showed that the US economy rose by 6.7%, a tick higher than the 6.6% foreseen by economists, failing to lift the buck.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying at the Housing Finance Panel. He commented that the Fed finds itself in a complicated situation regarding inflation and employment. Further added, the [Fed] is still far away from full employment, while inflation is well above the target, but stills expect it to abate.

On Friday, the Canadian economic docket will feature July's GDP and the Markit Manufacturing PMI. Regarding the US, Personal Consumption Expenditures and Personal Income could provide fresh impetus for USD/CAD traders.

KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2643
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 1.2754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2676
Daily SMA50 1.2621
Daily SMA100 1.2448
Daily SMA200 1.2521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2775
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.2896
Previous Weekly Low 1.2634
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.269
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2584
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2903

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

