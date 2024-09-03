USD/CAD: BoC policy decision is expected to result in a 25bps – Scotiabank

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is losing ground in line with the core majors so far today and is outperforming its commodity cousins (AUD and NZD) by a fair margin as a result, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
CAD slips as recovery momentum fades
“The CAD rally has run out of momentum as short-covering demand has faded, for now at least. Markets are focused on developments in the US primarily this week but there is also some significant calendar risk ahead for the CAD—even though the Bank of Canada policy decision tomorrow is widely expected to result in a 25bps cut in the Bank’s 4.50% target rate.”
“A dovish-leaning statement and press conference will support market expectations that rates will continue to fall over the balance of the year (swaps imply a further 50bps of easing is expected beyond this week’s decision).”
“Corrective USD gains are liable to extend to the mid/upper 1.35s in the short run at least. A bullish ‘hammer’ signal on the weekly charts through last Friday suggest the risk of a more significant USD rebound is not to be excluded in the next few weeks. Firmer USD resistance may develop in the mid/upper 1.36s. Support is 1.35000/05.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1050 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI recovered slightly to 47.2 in August, failing to provide an additional boost to the USD.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 following US PMI data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure on Tuesday and closes in on 1.3100. Although the US Dollar struggles to benefit from the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends correction, trades below $2,480
Gold continues to stretch lower on Tuesday and trades at its weakest level in nearly two weeks below $2,480. Although the US Treasury bond yields decline toward 3.8%, XAU/USD struggles to find a foothold amid persistent US Dollar resilience.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lag, XRP back above $0.56 with major announcements in Korea, Japan
Bitcoin trades at $59,000, Ethereum hovers around $2,500, both note a slight decline in price on Tuesday. XRP tests $0.57 resistance, adds more than 0.5% to its value on the day.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.