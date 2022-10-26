- USD/CAD is consolidating the downside ahead of the BOC expected 75 bps hike.
- Upbeat Asian markets take the wind out of the USD recovery, WTI trades listlessly.
- The pair looks to test the 1.3565 support after the rising wedge breakdown.
USD/CAD is trading on the defensive while keeping its range around the 1.3600 level, as the US dollar recovery fizzles out amid a strong advance in Asian equities. Investors shrug off the drop in the S&P 500 futures, led by the downbeat earnings reports of Microsoft and Alphabets after the US markets close.
The lackluster performance in the WTI price is also doing little to help the loonie extend its previous rally, as the US oil remains confined around the $84.50 mark. The major also remains weighed down by weaker US Treasury yields amid fading hopes of the Fed continuing its aggressive rate hike track amid slowing economic activity in America.
All eyes now turn towards the Bank of Canada (BOC) rate hike decision, with a 75 bps rate increase fully baked in after another beat in the Canadian inflation data. However, economists are expecting the central bank to shift towards a dovish pivot, in the face of growing recession risks. With inflation still hot, the BOC could stick to its pledge of the need for further rate increases until inflation is brought down.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is holding the lower ground after confirming a rising wedge breakdown last Friday.
That said, the downside remains exposed towards the monthly lows at 1.3502. Ahead of that, the October 6 low at 1.3565 could come to buyers’ rescue.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline for the downside, implying that the tide has turned against bulls.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the flip side, any upside attempt will need to clear the mildly bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3711. Acceptance above the latter will put the wedge support-turned-resistance at 1.3758 under threat.
Daily closing above the latter will call for a fresh uptrend towards the 1.3800 round figure.
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3717
|Daily SMA50
|1.3392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3144
|Daily SMA200
|1.2922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.341
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6400 on Australian CPI beat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, as hotter-than-expected Australian Q3 CPI fans aggressive RBA rate hike bets. The US dollar finds its feet amid cautious optimism, awaiting critical data for a fresh direction.
USDJPY advances towards 148.50, tracks USD rebound
USD/JPY has shifted its auction profile above 148.00 as the risk aversion theme has underpinned the US dollar demand. S&P500 futures have tumbled more than 1% on a decline in Microsoft’s sales growth forecasts. The BOJ may continue its ultra-dovish path to keep the economic prospects active.
Gold extends gains after picking bids around $1,650
Gold price has recovered firmly to near $1,650.00 amid a subdued DXY’s performance. The risk-on profile is attempting to regain traction as yields have slipped further below 4.10%. This week, the US GDP will be a key event for making informed decisions.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike in buying pressure, resulting in a 5.6% upswing. This move pushed BTC to slice through the 30-day and 50-day EMAs, denoting a shift in market structure. A daily candlestick close below October 21 swing low at $18,600 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week
The consensus among analysts is that the BOC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. Despite all that's been happening with the yen lately, the BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week.