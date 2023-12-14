USD/CAD attracts some sellers below 1.3500, eyes on US Retail Sales, BoC’s Macklem speech

- USD/CAD loses ground around 1.3488 after the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting.
- As widely expected, the Fed maintained the Fed funds target range steady at its December meeting.
- A rebound in oil prices lends some to the commodity-linked Lonnie.
- Investors await US weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales.
The USD/CAD pair extends its downside below the 1.3500 mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The decline of the US Dollar (USD) following the Federal Reserve (Fed) weighs on the pair. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3488, down 0.07% for the day.
The Fed held the fed funds target range steady at 5.25%–5.5% for a third consecutive meeting on Wednesday due to easing labour demand and slowing inflation readings over recent months. The interest rate projection showed the possibility of the Fed cutting before the middle of next year has increased. The Fed now anticipates three rate cuts next year rather than two. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the USD and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, the annual US Producer Price Index (PPI) for November came in worse than market expectations, easing from 2.3% to 2.0% YoY. The headline PPI figure dropped 0.9% from a 1.2% rise in the previous reading.
On the other hand, a recovery in oil prices lends some to the commodity-linked Lonnie. That being said, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) report raised its global growth economic forecasts, which eased concerns about the oil demand outlook in 2024.
Last week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5.0%. Money markets anticipate the Canadian central bank to begin easing as soon as April and cut the rate to a total of 90 basis points (bos) in 2024. However, the BoC said it was premature to consider rate cuts.
On Thursday, the US weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales will be released. On Friday, the US S&P Global PMI data will be due, and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak in the American session. These events could give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3494
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3617
|Daily SMA50
|1.3683
|Daily SMA100
|1.3594
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3608
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3495
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.348
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
