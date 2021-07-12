USD/BRL to regain bullish potential on a break above the 5.3746/5.4398 zone – Commerzbank

The USD/BRL pair is nearing good resistance at 5.3746/5.4398. A rise above this area would be medium-term bullish, in the view of Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank.
USD/BRL has bounced off June low at 4.8932
“USD/BRL’s slip to the June low at 4.8932 has been followed by a swift recovery towards the 5.3746/5.4398 resistance area which is made up of the late May high, 200-day moving average and 2021 downtrend line. If overcome, we would turn medium-term bullish again and would target the March and April peaks at 5.7560/5.8795. On the way there the March low and May high can be spotted at 5.4486/5.4842.”
“Slips should find support around the 5.1388 June 11 high and also close to the 5.0183 June 9 low. Further minor support comes in around the current July low at 4.9470. Below the next lower June trough at 4.8932 lies the June 2020 low at 4.8180.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.