USD/BRL to plunge below 5.00 in 2021 – CIBC

The latest bout of volatility, on the back of possible tweaks to the spending cap and creative ways to finance further fiscal spending, have led USD/BRL to retest the 5.80 mark. Nonetheless, economists at CIBC expect the USD/BRL to break below the 5.00 level the next year.
Key quotes
“We regard the continuation of fiscal and administrative reform discussions as positive for the BRL, and do not discount a break below the 5.00 and back to the 4.50-4.80 range on their potential approval and the country’s privatization agenda in 2021.”
“We foresee the BCB intervening on recent spikes above 5.60 and limiting room for cuts beyond the current 2.0% Selic rate. The market has now accounted for over 300bps in rate hikes for the next year amid lingering fiscal risk concerns. Moreover, the BCB emphasised the fiscal trajectory (not the spending cap) when discussing forward guidance. This statement signals extreme caution and supports the idea of rate hikes in 2021.”
“On the economy, recent upside on the back of economic activity surprises and the inflation spike to 3.9% YoY in October should also fuel expectations of an end to the easing cycle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.19 as markets await US data
EUR/USD has dropped off the highest levels since September and trades below 1.19. The market mood is cooling. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!