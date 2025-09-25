We don't really buy into the story that geopolitics has driven the dollar stronger this week. If investors were substantially more worried about military conflict at NATO's eastern border, CEE currencies would be a lot weaker, as would German equity markets. Instead, this week's dollar strength is probably a function of not enough bearish news to justify what, after all, is quite an expensive proposition in being short dollars. For example, one week interest rates for G10 currencies see the dollar paying the highest at 4.14% per annum, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
DXY looks stuck near 98 for the time being
"Instead, the US news has not been that bad. Yesterday saw the sales rate for US new homes spike back to levels last seen in early 2022. And year-end pricing for the Fed Funds rate is now 5bp above its low in mid-September."
"For today, the focus will probably be on the weekly initial jobless claims data and the August existing home sales data. On the former, another low (dollar bullish) number is expected near 230k as this data continues to correct lower from 264k a fortnight ago. That spike was attributed to fraudulent claims in Texas. Regarding the home sales data, yesterday's spike in new homes could have been a function of dealer incentives – something not available to existing home sales. Consensus is for a softer existing homes sales figure today of 3.95 million annualised rate. Any upside surprise here could lift the dollar too."
"We've also got eight Fed speakers today – starting with Stephen Miran at 1415CET. Presumably, he'll be keeping pressure on Chair Powell and the FOMC to take the policy rate lower more quickly. His views are well understood, however, and by themselves may not be enough to generate much of a move lower in the dollar today. DXY looks stuck near 98 for the time being. Some softer US data is required to feed the dollar bears again – and it is not clear that this is on the menu today."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1750 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds its rebound to near 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday, after registering more than 0.5% losses in the previous session. The pair benefits from a modest retreat in the US Dollar across the board as traders turn cautious ahead of a slew of US data releases and speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3450 as traders await Fedspeak, key US data
GBP/USD recovers some lost ground above 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles with its latest upswing as traders await more cues from Fedspeak and a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold remains confined in a range as traders await Fed signals; $3,700 holds the key
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price below below the $3,750 level through the Asian session, though it manages to hold above the previous day's swing low. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks earlier this week might have tempered market expectations for a more aggressive policy easing and acted as a headwind for XAU/USD.
Downside risk persists for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), continue to decline steadily as the broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The on-chain and derivatives data suggest a risk-off sentiment among investors. The technical outlook also indicates a rise in bearish momentum, posing downside risks.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.