U.S. yield curve flattest since July 26 - Reuters

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said that it was still considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue, according to a recent Reuters report.

Key takeaways:

Long-dated debt yields fell on Wednesday, and the yield curve flattened to its lowest levels in a week

The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision on an ultra-long bond

Concerns about bumping up against the debt ceiling may have delayed the Treasury from increasing debt issuance this quarter

The Treasury said on Monday that borrowing is likely to swell to $501 billion in the fourth quarter

As of writing, the 30-year T-bond yield is at 2.847%, down 0.2% on the day while the 10-year reference is at 2.62%, up 0.5%.