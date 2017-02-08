U.S. yield curve flattest since July 26 - Reuters

U.S. yield curve flattest since July 26 - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said that it was still considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue, according to a recent Reuters report.
Key takeaways:
- Long-dated debt yields fell on Wednesday, and the yield curve flattened to its lowest levels in a week
- The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision on an ultra-long bond
- Concerns about bumping up against the debt ceiling may have delayed the Treasury from increasing debt issuance this quarter
- The Treasury said on Monday that borrowing is likely to swell to $501 billion in the fourth quarter
As of writing, the 30-year T-bond yield is at 2.847%, down 0.2% on the day while the 10-year reference is at 2.62%, up 0.5%.
