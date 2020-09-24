US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims edge higher to 870K vs. 843K expected

Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 4,000 last week.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 94.50 after the data.

There were 870,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending September 19th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed last week's print of 866,000 (revised from 860,000) and came in slightly worse than analysts' estimate of 843,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.13% on the day at 94.46.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 878,250, a decrease of 35,250 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.6% for the week ending September 12, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 12 was 12,580,000, a decrease of 167,000 from the previous week's revised level."