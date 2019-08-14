US: We forecast the economic expansion at least for another year but uncertainty clouds the outlook – Wells Fargo

Today the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has traded below the yield on the 2-year note, a signal that usually anticipates a recession. Analysts at Wells Fargo see the fundamentals of the economy generally sound. They expected the expansion to continue but warn about increasing risks.
Key Quotes:
“At the risk of making the mistake of claiming that “it’s different this time,” the yield curve at present may not be quite as reliable as a recession predictor as it has been in the past.”
“The purchases of Treasury securities that the Fed undertook as part of its quantitative easing (QE) program collapsed the term premium on long-dated Treasury securities. The Fed is still holding over $2 trillion of Treasury securities on its balance sheet, so the yield on the 10-year note at present is arguably ¼ percentage point to maybe as much as ½ percentage point lower than it otherwise would be. In other words, the yield curve may not be inverted at present if not for the Fed’s QE purchases.”
“The underlying fundamentals of the economy are reasonably sound. The balance sheets of the household, non-financial and financial sectors are generally in good shape, and financial conditions are not overly restrictive.”
“But there is plenty of uncertainty in the air. There are ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, and the protests in Hong Kong could potentially lead to military intervention by China. The United Kingdom could crash out of the European Union on October 31. These uncertainties could potentially weaken business fixed investment spending even further.”
“We currently forecast that the economic expansion, which is now in its 11th year, will continue through at least the end of next year. But we readily acknowledge that the uncertainty noted above clouds the outlook. We could conceivably end up “talking ourselves” into a recession.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.